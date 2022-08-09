6,506 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $203.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

