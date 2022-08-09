7,470 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.5 %

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

DAL opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

