a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.20 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.74.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 164,758 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

