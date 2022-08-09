a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.20 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.74.
a.k.a. Brands Trading Up 9.6 %
Shares of AKA stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 164,758 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
