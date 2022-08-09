ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Cowen

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.11.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

