Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ APA opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.