ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of DTEC opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08.

