Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,783 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Amcor worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

