American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG opened at $127.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.71 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 22.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.