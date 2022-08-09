American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in American Water Works by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

American Water Works Price Performance

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $155.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.08. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

