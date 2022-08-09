Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.78.

AMP stock opened at $270.17 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

