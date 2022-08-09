Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

