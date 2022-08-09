Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $175.86 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

