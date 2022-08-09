Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 381,775 shares of company stock worth $6,875,621. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

