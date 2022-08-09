Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $179.39 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $138.54 and a one year high of $187.02. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.15.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

