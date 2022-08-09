Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Assurant were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $158.07 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

