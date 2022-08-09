Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Assured Guaranty worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 996.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,977,000 after buying an additional 1,013,371 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $17,565,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $13,554,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 35.8% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 419,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,696,000 after buying an additional 110,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,692,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

