Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ AY opened at $34.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,393,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,393,000 after purchasing an additional 373,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 308,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,962,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also

