AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

