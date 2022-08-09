AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 141.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,585 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of AxoGen worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AxoGen by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AxoGen by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 13,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $135,287.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,243.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

