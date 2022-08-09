Balentine LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.3% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,492,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 128,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $335.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

