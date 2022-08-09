Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 1,078 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

MTZ stock opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

