Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,640 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $98.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.88 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

