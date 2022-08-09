Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAG opened at $116.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.41. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.48 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PAG shares. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

