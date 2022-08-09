Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 47,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average is $127.13.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

