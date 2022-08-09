Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,634 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.5% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 283 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,219 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $501.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $416,950,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.88.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

