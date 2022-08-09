Banco Santander S.A. Takes $238,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.8 %

American International Group stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.20. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.