Banco Santander S.A. Trims Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,482 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 89,289 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 383,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 64,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,877,000 after purchasing an additional 579,719 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

