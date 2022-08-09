Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after buying an additional 455,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 348.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after buying an additional 295,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

