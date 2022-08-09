Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $12,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 146,608 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 144,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 80,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,502,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $725.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Eagle Bulk Shipping

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.60%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,333.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGLE. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

