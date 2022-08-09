Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $342,000 Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in LKQ were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in LKQ by 1,152.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 217,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in LKQ by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in LKQ by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 71,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in LKQ by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,071,617 shares of company stock valued at $255,658,904. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

