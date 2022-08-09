Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $568,000 Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 458.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 87,416 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 88,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 914,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 771,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 771,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,270 shares of company stock valued at $780,398 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.91.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

