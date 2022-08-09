Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $609,000 Stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 1,110.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 0.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 21.0% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of QDEL opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.11. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $180.06.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

