Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.08% of PetIQ worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in PetIQ by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 327,174 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,842,000 after buying an additional 36,461 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,887,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 251,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 398,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 151,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PETQ opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.09 million, a P/E ratio of -35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $29.69.
Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.
