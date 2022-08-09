Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,779,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $14,458,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 250,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 159,353 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 633,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,626,000 after acquiring an additional 78,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $1,866,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GKOS. Citigroup raised their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

Glaukos Price Performance

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

