Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $134.99.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 262.32% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.35.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

