Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,355,000 after purchasing an additional 228,905 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,836,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,191,000 after purchasing an additional 506,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 78,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $92.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

In related news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $149,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,161 shares of company stock worth $3,338,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

