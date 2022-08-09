Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 18,500 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.6 %

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Shares of MGM stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

