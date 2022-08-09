Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 18,500 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.
MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
