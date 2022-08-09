Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,801,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Paycom Software by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $27,014,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $367.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,527 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,156. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

