Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Incyte were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 3,061.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,420,000 after buying an additional 770,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after purchasing an additional 388,337 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 838.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 365,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,394,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

