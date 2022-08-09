Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc (BMD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on September 9th

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc (LON:BMD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Price Performance
LON BMD opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £227.18 million and a PE ratio of -23.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.11. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 87.50 ($1.06).
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
