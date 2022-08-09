Barrington Research Weighs in on Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.84. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.40 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.55%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NXST. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $195.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $197.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $280,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $207,067.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $810,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile



Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

