BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

