B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

B&G Foods Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE BGS opened at $23.91 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 19.8% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 29.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

