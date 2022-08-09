B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BGS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

B&G Foods Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BGS opened at $23.91 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,825,000 after acquiring an additional 90,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in B&G Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,646,000 after purchasing an additional 226,042 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

