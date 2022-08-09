Block (NYSE:SQ) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Block from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Block from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.34.

Shares of SQ opened at $85.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Block has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $286.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 2.45.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Block will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,686 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,055. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Block by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 588.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

