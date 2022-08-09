Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Block from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.34.

Shares of SQ opened at $85.50 on Monday. Block has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $286.52. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Block will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,276.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,686 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,055. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,046,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Block by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Block by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

