Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $134.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $152.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Block from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Block from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.34.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $85.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $286.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 2.45.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,193,653.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $2,639,758.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $37,193,653.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,686 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,055 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Block by 6,085.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after buying an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Block by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,699,000 after buying an additional 87,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Block by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 769,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,374,000 after buying an additional 43,345 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

