Block (NYSE:SQ) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SQ. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Block from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Block from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Block from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.34.

Shares of SQ opened at $85.50 on Friday. Block has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $286.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $96.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Block will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,296.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $2,565,602.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,815.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $252,336.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,686 shares of company stock worth $25,461,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Block by 6,085.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Block by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,699,000 after acquiring an additional 87,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 769,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,374,000 after acquiring an additional 43,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

