Block’s (SQ) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Block from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Block from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.34.

Shares of Block stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. Block has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $286.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,686 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,055 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Block by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 588.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

