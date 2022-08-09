Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after purchasing an additional 586,815 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,847,000 after purchasing an additional 253,865 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

